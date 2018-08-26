Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the mining company an impact score of 46.4720568005888 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $12.77 on Friday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.36 million. equities analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.