Comparing Aethlon Medical (AEMD) and The Competition

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aethlon Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 -$5.67 million -2.33 Aethlon Medical Competitors $1.08 billion $109.59 million 25.05

Aethlon Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aethlon Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical Competitors 117 737 1092 51 2.54

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.37%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -126.58% -96.36% Aethlon Medical Competitors -190.83% -33.65% -15.46%

Summary

Aethlon Medical peers beat Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

