Comparing Cellectis (CLLS) and AveXis (AVXS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ: AVXS) and AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AveXis has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and AveXis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $33.72 million 36.17 -$99.36 million ($2.78) -10.55 AveXis N/A N/A -$218.05 million ($7.28) -29.92

Cellectis has higher revenue and earnings than AveXis. AveXis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and AveXis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -281.38% -25.46% -22.34% AveXis N/A -93.95% -83.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cellectis and AveXis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 2 5 0 2.71 AveXis 1 12 5 0 2.22

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.75%. AveXis has a consensus target price of $125.82, indicating a potential downside of 42.24%. Given Cellectis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than AveXis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of AveXis shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of AveXis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cellectis beats AveXis on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company's products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-ALL. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a partnership agreement with the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1. The company also intends to identify, acquire, develop, and commercialize gene therapy product candidates for the treatment of other rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. It has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital; REGENXBIO Inc.; and Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc. The company was formerly known as BioLife Cell Bank, Inc. and changed its name to AveXis, Inc. in January 2014. AveXis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

