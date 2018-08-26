Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,700 Potbelly Corp (PBPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter worth $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Potbelly by 28.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 410.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBPB. BidaskClub raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Potbelly from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, SVP Julie Younglove-Webb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Potbelly Corp has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

