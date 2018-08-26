Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 625,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 69.31%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.32.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

