Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $107,000 Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 167,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 138,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 207,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

FSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $8.43 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $66.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.67 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.