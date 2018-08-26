ConocoPhillips (COP) SVP Sells $3,618,500.00 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $3,618,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,440.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $73.75.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.