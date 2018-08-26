Continental (CON) PT Set at €230.00 by equinet

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €230.00 ($261.36) target price by equities research analysts at equinet in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.96% from the company’s previous close.

CON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €247.00 ($280.68) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €217.98 ($247.70).

CON stock opened at €155.45 ($176.65) on Friday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a fifty-two week high of €257.40 ($292.50).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

