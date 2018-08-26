Contrasting Donegal Group Inc. Class A (DGICA) & Allstate (ALL)

Donegal Group Inc. Class A (NYSE: ALL) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Donegal Group Inc. Class A has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Donegal Group Inc. Class A and Allstate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group Inc. Class A 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allstate 0 8 4 0 2.33

Donegal Group Inc. Class A currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. Allstate has a consensus price target of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Donegal Group Inc. Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Donegal Group Inc. Class A is more favorable than Allstate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Donegal Group Inc. Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Donegal Group Inc. Class A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Allstate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Donegal Group Inc. Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Allstate pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Donegal Group Inc. Class A pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Allstate pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group Inc. Class A has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Allstate has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group Inc. Class A and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group Inc. Class A -1.92% -2.36% -0.58% Allstate 9.06% 15.21% 2.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group Inc. Class A and Allstate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group Inc. Class A $739.03 million 0.58 $7.11 million $0.30 50.20 Allstate $38.52 billion 0.89 $3.19 billion $6.71 14.83

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group Inc. Class A. Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group Inc. Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allstate beats Donegal Group Inc. Class A on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Inc. Class A Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Donegal Group Inc., through its interest in Donegal Financial Services Corporation, operates a savings bank. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. Its Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering products, including TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The company's Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The Allstate Corporation sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The company was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

