Contrasting Total (TOT) & Bellatrix Exploration (BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE: TOT) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Total pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bellatrix Exploration does not pay a dividend. Total pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Total’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $192.30 million 0.31 -$70.47 million ($1.37) -0.72 Total $171.49 billion 0.93 $8.63 billion $4.12 15.55

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bellatrix Exploration and Total, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 4 2 1 0 1.57 Total 1 5 9 1 2.63

Bellatrix Exploration currently has a consensus target price of $3.41, suggesting a potential upside of 248.14%. Total has a consensus target price of $48.17, suggesting a potential downside of 24.80%. Given Bellatrix Exploration’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bellatrix Exploration is more favorable than Total.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -34.37% -8.97% -5.18% Total 5.25% 10.19% 4.85%

Volatility & Risk

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Total beats Bellatrix Exploration on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment is involved in the production, liquefaction, and trading of natural gas; production and trading of electricity, liquefied natural gas(LNG), liquefied petroleum gas, and petcoke and sulfur; LNG regasification; and transportation and storage of natural gas. This segment also designs, manufactures and supplies photovoltaic cells and panels. The Refining & Chemicals segment refines petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as engages in biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers; produces and sells lubricants. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations. TOTAL S.A. also develops renewable energies with a focus on solar and biomass. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 11,475 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

