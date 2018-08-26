CORION (COR) Price Up 4.7% This Week

CORION (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One CORION token can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges. CORION has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CORION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CORION has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00260447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00151443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035589 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CORION Token Profile

CORION’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CORION’s total supply is 9,136,859 tokens. CORION’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. CORION’s official website is www.corion.io.

CORION Token Trading

CORION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CORION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CORION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CORION using one of the exchanges listed above.

