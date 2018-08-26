Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,455.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $132,267.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,658.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $950,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,264 shares of company stock worth $19,079,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.