Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) and TUI AG/ADR (TUIFY) Critical Analysis

Corporate Capital Trust (OTCMKTS: TUIFY) and TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corporate Capital Trust and TUI AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Capital Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 TUI AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporate Capital Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Corporate Capital Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Capital Trust is more favorable than TUI AG/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Capital Trust and TUI AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Capital Trust 40.08% 7.71% 4.53% TUI AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporate Capital Trust and TUI AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Capital Trust $397.71 million 5.14 $174.13 million $1.54 10.69 TUI AG/ADR $20.16 billion 0.53 $712.43 million $0.80 11.37

TUI AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Capital Trust. Corporate Capital Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Corporate Capital Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. TUI AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Corporate Capital Trust pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TUI AG/ADR pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Corporate Capital Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporate Capital Trust beats TUI AG/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. It operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies, 150 aircrafts, and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 300 hotels with 214,000 beds. TUI AG is based in Hanover, Germany.

