Cowen Inc Class A (COWN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Cowen Inc Class A (NASDAQ:COWN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cowen Inc Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.8056572314545 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Cowen Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $15.15 on Friday. Cowen Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $448.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cowen Inc Class A (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Cowen Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,629,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,680 shares of company stock worth $403,909 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cowen Group, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

