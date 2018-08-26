Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. MED began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.94.

Honeywell International stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

