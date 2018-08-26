Credit Suisse Group Increases Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.09 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,701.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $116,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 379.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,101,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $241,842,000 after acquiring an additional 807,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3,515.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 789,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after acquiring an additional 767,357 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $454,305,000 after acquiring an additional 724,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

