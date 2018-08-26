Credit Suisse Group Raises SEGRO (SGRO) Price Target to GBX 745

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 745 ($9.52) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 690 ($8.82) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 654.33 ($8.36).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 653.20 ($8.35) on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 447.40 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 612.80 ($7.83).

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 10.80 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). SEGRO had a net margin of 400.00% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 6.7 million square metres of space (72 million square feet) valued at over £9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

