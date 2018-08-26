Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Centrica (CNA)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a research report report published on Thursday.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 165 ($2.11) in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centrica to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 164.09 ($2.10).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.82) on Thursday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 119.71 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 221 ($2.83).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). Centrica had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 21.95%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

In other Centrica news, insider Jeff Bell sold 81,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88), for a total value of £119,083.23 ($152,221.95). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £1,972.06 ($2,520.85). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,864 shares of company stock valued at $439,855.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

