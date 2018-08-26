Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock (IHG)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock (LON:IHG) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,850 ($62.00) price target on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a reduce rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,680 ($47.04) to GBX 4,350 ($55.61) in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock from GBX 4,500 ($57.52) to GBX 5,000 ($63.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,575 ($58.48).

Get INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock alerts:

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,749 ($60.71) on Thursday. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 52-week low of GBX 3,656 ($46.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($63.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,700 ($60.08), for a total value of £728,500 ($931,228.43).

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.