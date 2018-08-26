Critical Comparison: JMP Group (JMP) vs. SEI Investments (SEIC)

JMP Group (NASDAQ: SEIC) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JMP Group and SEI Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $109.87 million 1.05 -$15.88 million $0.20 26.96 SEI Investments $1.53 billion 6.39 $404.38 million $2.32 26.83

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group. SEI Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JMP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -3.67% 7.03% 0.68% SEI Investments 30.25% 29.98% 24.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JMP Group and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 SEI Investments 0 2 3 0 2.60

JMP Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.11%. Given JMP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of JMP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of JMP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

JMP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. JMP Group pays out 180.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SEI Investments pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

JMP Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SEI Investments beats JMP Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. In addition, it serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

