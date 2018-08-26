Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $204.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,429.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Grubbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,058.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,241 shares of company stock worth $343,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,443,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 151,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 204,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,324. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $364.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

