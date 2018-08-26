CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Stake Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $14,091,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 443.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.14 per share, with a total value of $671,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.