Crystal Clear (CCT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $103.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $131,400.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00261640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00149072 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034018 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crystal Clear Profile

Crystal Clear ‘s genesis date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

