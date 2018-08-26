Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $585,000 in Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Stock

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Diane M. Dietz bought 1,600 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

