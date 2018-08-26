Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 428,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 77,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 455,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,321 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $198,784.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $5,942,041.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,810 shares of company stock worth $28,393,839. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $148.06 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.