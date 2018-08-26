Cummins Inc. (CMI) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cummins from $207.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

