Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Receives $37.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $613,903.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,502.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,068,152. Insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 44.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 44.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $251,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 177,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $788.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

