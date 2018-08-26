CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,278 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 123,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

