Cycling Coin Price Up 2.8% This Week (CYC)

Cycling Coin (CURRENCY:CYC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Cycling Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cycling Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Cycling Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cycling Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013976 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Cycling Coin

Cycling Coin (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cycling Coin’s official Twitter account is @cyclingcoin.

Cycling Coin Coin Trading

Cycling Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cycling Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cycling Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cycling Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

