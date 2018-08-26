Cynosure Advisors LLC Sells 27,244 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Cynosure Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,244 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 29,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,981 shares during the period. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $250.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,013,115.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morningstar set a $43.50 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

