Cytokinetics (CYTK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYTK. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Cytokinetics to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Sunday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CYTK opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million. sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $26,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,799.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,462.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $146,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 686,537 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 888,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 351.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 359,561 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

