Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 150.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,080 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.32 per share, with a total value of $110,505.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,827,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,036,150.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $10,373,544.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,813,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,961 shares of company stock valued at $30,619,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

