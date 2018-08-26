Darsek Trading Up 108.2% This Week (KED)

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Darsek coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Darsek has traded up 108.2% against the dollar. Darsek has a total market cap of $136,933.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029556 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004248 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00240764 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00060001 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Darsek (CRYPTO:KED) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2015. Darsek’s total supply is 23,965,372 coins. The official website for Darsek is ked.scificrypto.info.

Darsek can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darsek should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

