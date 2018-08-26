DasCoin Market Cap Tops $0.00 (DASC)

DasCoin (CURRENCY:DASC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, DasCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. DasCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $107,208.00 worth of DasCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DasCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00073805 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000611 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

DasCoin Profile

DasCoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. DasCoin’s total supply is 889,868,500 coins. DasCoin’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DasCoin’s official website is dascoin.com.

Buying and Selling DasCoin

DasCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DasCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DasCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DasCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

