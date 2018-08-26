David Connolly Sells 129,000 Shares of Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $2,361,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 902.50 and a beta of 0.48. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.