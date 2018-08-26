Day & Ennis LLC Sells 607 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 808,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 484,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 139,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,212,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

