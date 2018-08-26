Dean Foods (DF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dean Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Dean Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

DF stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dean Foods has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $711.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv purchased 350,000 shares of Dean Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dean Foods by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dean Foods by 1,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 887,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dean Foods by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.