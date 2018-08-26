DECENT (DCT) Market Cap Reaches $9.08 Million

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, DECENT has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bittrex, ChaoEX and LBank. DECENT has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $108,927.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00056673 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018266 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005641 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011514 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BCEX, Upbit, HitBTC, LBank and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.