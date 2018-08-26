Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.44.

DCPH stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.44 and a current ratio of 18.44. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

