Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 39.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,791,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 116.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,660,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,644,000 after acquiring an additional 825,244 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,664,000 after acquiring an additional 823,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $42,224,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $97,377.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,288,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,188.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,034 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,790. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.