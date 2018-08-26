Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,633,374 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 8,239,294 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 116.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 954,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 512,472 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,981,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,232,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,712,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.