Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research firms have commented on DESP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Despegar.com from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,876,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DESP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 257,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.55 million. Despegar.com had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

