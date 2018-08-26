Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Shares Sold by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management lowered its stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,029 shares during the period. Despegar.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 0.06% of Despegar.com worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 168,429 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,512,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $10,287,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,047,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DESP opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. Despegar.com Corp has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.55 million. Despegar.com had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.45%. Despegar.com’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DESP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

