Deutsche Bank Increases Splunk (SPLK) Price Target to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.54.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $123.69 on Friday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $483,109.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

