DEW Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (DEW)

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, DEW has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEW has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and $1,251.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00260743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00151610 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035414 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DEW Profile

DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEW is www.dew.one.

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

