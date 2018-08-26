Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Diodes worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 769,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $37.80 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $288,158.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,388,764.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $538,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,507 shares of company stock worth $2,327,450 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.