Diploma’s (DPLM) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPLM. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,350 ($17.26) to GBX 1,320 ($16.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,258 ($16.08).

Get Diploma alerts:

DPLM opened at GBX 1,362 ($17.41) on Wednesday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,270 ($16.23).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.