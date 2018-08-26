Docademic Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (MTC)

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Docademic has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Docademic token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Sistemkoin and YoBit. Docademic has a market cap of $22.30 million and approximately $61,664.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00261182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00151206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034700 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Docademic Profile

Docademic launched on January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,629,589 tokens. Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Docademic’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Docademic

Docademic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, QBTC, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Docademic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Docademic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

