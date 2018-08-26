Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

DOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.43) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 250 ($3.20) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goodbody began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 445 ($5.69) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 384.78 ($4.92).

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.71) on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 255.80 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.76).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 81.71%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

In related news, insider Rachel Osborne sold 7,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.82), for a total value of £29,093.09 ($37,189.17).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

