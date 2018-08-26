Douglas R. Waggoner Sells 5,000 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.50 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 46,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

